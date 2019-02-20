Amal Clooney Wore Gold Stilettos in a Snow Storm on Her Way to Meghan Markle's Baby Shower

Upping the (already exceptionally high) star-power quota at Meghan Markle’s baby shower, rumored Godmother Amal Clooney arrived at the Mark Hotel in N.Y.C. on Wednesday to celebrate her pregnant friend.

Joining a party that includes reported guests Serena Williams, Abigail Spencer, and Priyanka Chopra, the mother of two arrived at the 5-star venue in a metallic mandarin jumpsuit with capri-length legs and gold Gianvito Rossi stiletto pumps with see-through sides ($521; mytheresa.com). While undoubtedly chic (as always), we can’t help but wonder whether Clooney took a peek outside before she got ready. As you can tell in the picture, N.Y.C. was subject to a pretty serious snow flurry (i.e. decidedly not stiletto weather).

Image zoom Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Amal had quite the entourage assisting her in her grand entrance, including a man holding two festive gift bags topped with yellow and orange tissue paper. What’s the point of being famous if you don’t have a dedicated gift-carrier?

Image zoom Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Perhaps her Gift Giy carried her into the SUV Taylor Swift style, and her stilettoed feet never even touching the snowy ground? When you’re on your way to a $75,000-a-night penthouse suite, the confines of monied extravagance probably stretch a bit, no?

The struggle to not just wear Uggs is real, Amal. We applaud your dedication to the cause.