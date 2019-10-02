Amal Clooney Reinvents the Matching Two-Piece Set During Date Night with George

Another day, another style lesson delivered from Amal Clooney. Today's tutorial? How to pull off a matching two-piece outfit in 2019.

On Tuesday, the human rights lawyer stepped out with husband George for a date night at the Frick Museum in New York City. For the occasion, she paired a silky emerald top with a skirt in an identical hue — both pieces are by Zac Posen.

Image zoom Jackson Lee/Getty Images

And while the coordinating top and bottom trend was popular in the late '90s (hello, Cher Horowitz) and early '00s, Amal reinvents the matchy-matchy look with modern silhouettes. Her accessories — a beige clutch, simple diamond earrings, and pointed-toe suede pumps — also played a key role in updating the style.

Meanwhile, in the beauty department, Clooney brushed her bouncy brunette waves to the side and put on a swipe of fuchsia lipstick.

Image zoom Jackson Lee/Getty Images

Never one to upstage his wife, George's ensemble didn't distract from Amal's awe-inducing appearance, as he kept it classic in a charcoal suit with a black dress shirt underneath.

Over the weekend, the mom of two channeled the early aughts again in a black mini skirt with matching knee-high boots while celebrating her and George's fifth wedding anniversary. What old-school style will she revive next?