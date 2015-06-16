Amal Clooney Nails Business Casual in a Lilac Tweed Suit

Amal Clooney never met a skirt suit that she couldn't seamlessly pull off. The style star and human rights lawyer headed back to work while wearing a stylish set in London yesterday, after taking a fun-filled trip to husband George Clooney's hometown in Kentucky.

For her return, Ms. Clooney put her best foot forward in a lilac Giambattista Valli tweed skirt suit, which she paired with a favorite Christian Dior bag, oversize sunnies, and Gianvito Rossi pumps. One thing's certain: She knows how to nail a business-casual look. Shop three sets inspired by Clooney's chic ensemble below.

Courtesy

Shop the looks (from left to right): Reiss jacket, $392; reiss.com. Reiss skirt, $195; reiss.com. Zara jacket, $70; zara.com. Zara skirt, $60; zara.com. French Connection jacket, $170; frenchconnection.com. French Connection skirt, $100; frenchconnection.com.

