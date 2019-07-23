Amal Clooney Proved Her Mastery of Jewel Tone Dressing on Date Night with George
Forget Oz — Lake Como is the true Emerald City.
Amal Clooney has conquered a notoriously difficult sector of the fashion world: jewel tones.
The international human rights lawyer may have a bachelor’s from Oxford and a law degree from NYU, but we’re going to go ahead and add an honorary credit to her CV: master of jewel tone dressing.
Clooney and her husband George (who is also kind of famous, I think) stepped out in Lake Como for one of their epic date nights on Monday. While George looked handsome in a charcoal suit with an open collar, it was his accomplished wife who really stole the focus, clad in a flouncy button-front emerald minidress and gold peep-toe pumps. The mother of two matched her shoes to her gilded chandelier earrings, opting to keep her long dark locks loose about her shoulders in their signature style.
RELATED: Amal and George Clooney Are the Rare Couple That Can Pull Off Matching Date Night Looks
And with that, Amal graduated magna cum laude from the school of jewel hues.