Amal Clooney Proved Her Mastery of Jewel Tone Dressing on Date Night with George

Amal Clooney has conquered a notoriously difficult sector of the fashion world: jewel tones.

The international human rights lawyer may have a bachelor’s from Oxford and a law degree from NYU, but we’re going to go ahead and add an honorary credit to her CV: master of jewel tone dressing.

Clooney and her husband George (who is also kind of famous, I think) stepped out in Lake Como for one of their epic date nights on Monday. While George looked handsome in a charcoal suit with an open collar, it was his accomplished wife who really stole the focus, clad in a flouncy button-front emerald minidress and gold peep-toe pumps. The mother of two matched her shoes to her gilded chandelier earrings, opting to keep her long dark locks loose about her shoulders in their signature style.

Image zoom Backgrid

And with that, Amal graduated magna cum laude from the school of jewel hues.