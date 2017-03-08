Amal Clooney on How Her High-Profile Marriage Helps Her Work

Amal Clooney was making the world a better place long before she married George, but if his international star power helps shine a light on her work to bring war criminals to justice, she'll take it.

The 39-year-old human rights lawyer, who's currently expecting twins, sat down with BBC News at Six's Fiona Bruce on Tuesday to discuss her efforts to end the ISIS genocide against the Yazidis. Over the last three years, ISIS terrorists have enslaved, raped, and murdered Yazidis in parts of Syria and Iraq because of their religion. According to a U.N. inquiry published in 2016, more than 5,000 have been killed.

If you ask Amal how her high-profile marriage has changed her ability to get her message out, she's pretty adamant that her Hollywood connections are just icing on the cake.

"There is lots of my work that takes place behind closed doors that is not ever seen," she explained to Bruce. "I think if there are more people who now understand what's happening about the Yazidis and ISIS, and if there can be some action that results from that, that can help those clients, then I think it's a really good thing to give that case the extra publicity that it may get."

She also knows she needs more than fame behind her. "If you don't have a good case and you don't have a good message, then shining a light on it is not going to get you very far."

One of Amal's best-known clients, Nadia Murad, was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for her mission to bring ISIS to court. In 2014, she was taken prisoner by ISIS and kept as a sex slave after her mother and brothers were executed.

"I can't imagine anything worse being done by one human to another," Amal told Cynthia McFadden of NBC News in September.