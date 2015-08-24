George and Amal Clooney Step Out for a Glam Date Night in Ibiza

Amal Clooney knows how to dress for just about every occasion, and a night out in Ibiza, Spain, with husband George is no exception. The pair was in the vacation hot spot this weekend for the Spanish launch of George's Casamigos tequila, and while the liquor may have been the cause of celebration, Amal all but stole the spotlight.

On Sunday, the Clooneys joined Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel to fête the tequila, where Amal stunned in a shimmering gold dress that showed off her killer legs. The barrister paired the slinky number with simple black pumps and a matching gold clutch, while her husband donned his signature off-duty look of jeans and a button-up. And it looks as though the Clooneys enjoyed themselves immensely—they were snapped inside the party cuddling up and sharing an adorable moment (below). Now that's the look of love!

Dave Benett/Getty

