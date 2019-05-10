Amal Clooney Just Elevated Red Carpet Fringe to an Artform 

Amal Clooney, who has never once made a fashion faux pas, we’re certain, gifted us with yet another pin for our “Red Carpet Inspiration” board on Thursday when she and husband George arrived at an Omega event in Orlando to commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the moon landing.

The Clooneys took to the carpet as though staring into a bank of flashbulbs while an orchestra of strangers shouts your name was the most natural thing in the world (and after attending approximately 54,546,455 similar events together through the years, it probably is).

George wore a classic black tuxedo, while Amal balanced the darkness of his ensemble with a butter-hued one-shoulder Armani Privé gown showcasing six flapper-esque tiers of fringe from hem-to-hem. The international human rights lawyer accessorized with a gold Jimmy Choo clutch, matching metallic pumps, and a dazzling set of dangling purple earrings. She wore her dark mane in waves trailing past one shoulder and down her back, a dark pink lip complementing her jewelry.

Image zoom Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Never again will we doubt our affinity for fringe.