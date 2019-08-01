Amal Clooney Just Revived Millennial Pink with a Flirty Fringed Dress

Just as it seemed like the millennial pink trend was over and done with, Amal Clooney gave it a stunning revival while out on a date night with her husband George in Italy.

According to PopSugar, the Clooneys were dining out in Lake Como with Stella McCartney and husband Alasdhair Willis, and Amal wore a dress designed by McCartney herself. She paired the fringed pink minidress ($1,377; net-a-porter.com) with a blush colored Gabriela Hearst bag and matching strappy shoes, which she took off to get onto a boat (as you do in Italy).

Leave it to Amal to casually master jewel tones and pastels.

Image zoom Lorenzo Curcetti / BACKGRID

George, as you can see, didn't look too bad, either.

The jury may be out on whether or not "date night style" really exists, but we'd say the Clooneys have been making a strong case for it as of late.