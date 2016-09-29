This Is Amal Clooney's Take on Fall Florals

By Jane Asher Updated Sep 29, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

Another day, another effortless street style look from Amal Clooney.

The human rights lawyer and activist stepped out in New York City on Wednesday and brought a dose of spring to a brisk autumn day with her look. Clooney paired a brown lace Dolce & Gabbana skirt that featured bright yellow and pink floral appliqués with a simple black short-sleeve shirt, black embellished pumps, a structured yellow bag, and round sunglasses. The beauty wore her brown wavy strands down and soaked up the sunshine before rain hit later that day.

Clooney has been in N.Y.C. with her husband George Clooney since the opening of the United Nations General Assembly. Earlier this month the duo participated in a CEO Roundtable lead by President Barack Obama at the U.N. Headquarters.

WATCH: Amal Clooney's Most Stylish Looks Ever

RELATED: George and Amal Clooney Look So in Love While Holding Hands at the UN General Assembly

The General Assembly continues into early October, which means we may continue to get more street style inspiration from Mrs. Clooney and her impeccable wardrobe.

© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com