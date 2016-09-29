This Is Amal Clooney's Take on Fall Florals

The human rights lawyer and activist stepped out in New York City on Wednesday and brought a dose of spring to a brisk autumn day with her look. Clooney paired a brown lace Dolce & Gabbana skirt that featured bright yellow and pink floral appliqués with a simple black short-sleeve shirt, black embellished pumps, a structured yellow bag, and round sunglasses. The beauty wore her brown wavy strands down and soaked up the sunshine before rain hit later that day.