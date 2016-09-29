This Is Amal Clooney's Take on Fall Florals
Another day, another effortless street style look from Amal Clooney.
The human rights lawyer and activist stepped out in New York City on Wednesday and brought a dose of spring to a brisk autumn day with her look. Clooney paired a brown lace Dolce & Gabbana skirt that featured bright yellow and pink floral appliqués with a simple black short-sleeve shirt, black embellished pumps, a structured yellow bag, and round sunglasses. The beauty wore her brown wavy strands down and soaked up the sunshine before rain hit later that day.
Clooney has been in N.Y.C. with her husband George Clooney since the opening of the United Nations General Assembly. Earlier this month the duo participated in a CEO Roundtable lead by President Barack Obama at the U.N. Headquarters.
The General Assembly continues into early October, which means we may continue to get more street style inspiration from Mrs. Clooney and her impeccable wardrobe.