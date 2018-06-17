Amal Clooney Makes a Case for Crushed Velvet in Summer

When it comes to style, Amal Clooney does no wrong. And while most civilians would look silly wearing a sweeping velvet gown in deep burgundy in summer, Clooney manages to make the material, typically reserved for fall, feel fresh.

On Saturday, the human rights lawyer turned heads in a floor-length crushed velvet dress in a shade that matched her mulled wine lipstick. As she headed to the WAAAUB UK Chapter Gala dinner at the Jumeirah Carlton Hotel, Clooney offset the dark tone of her getup with a silver clutch and sparkling diamond jewelry on her wrists and ears.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

With a scoop neckline and bare sleeves, the dress's silhouette offered an outlet for her sun-kissed complexion. Meanwhile, her tousled bombshell waves gave off a relaxed beach vibe.

The deep hue of Clooney's dress only confirmed that burgundy is her color. The day before, she arrived at Giambattista Valli's London store opening in a one-shoulder jumpsuit in a similar shade, turning traditional eveningwear on its head.

We can't wait to see how Amal defies fashion's age-old rules next.