Amal Clooney Just Wore a Crop Top on the Red Carpet

After wearing head-to-toe plaid like it was just second nature, Amal Clooney managed to make another major fashion move: wearing a crop top on the red carpet just as effortlessly as she wore that Prabal Gurung tartan matching set. Making an appearance alongside her husband, George, at an event celebrating the release of his new Hulu series, Catch-22, she wore a sparkling green crop top with a hyper-embellished skirt, proving that red carpets don't always call for floor-grazing gowns.

Image zoom Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

RELATED: Amal Clooney Just Elevated Red Carpet Fringe to an Artform

To make things clear, the event seemed pretty casual. George wore a suit with no tie at all, so it's not surprising to see Amal take a low-key approach to the event, too. She completed the super-spangly outfit with a sleek box clutch and futuristic metallic pumps. The combination of cool-girl top, the hit of lavender at the waist, and the allover embellishment made for a super-modern look, punctuated by her flashy heels.

It's just the latest in Amal's fashion tour de force. In addition to her plaid moment, she appeared on a very dressy red carpet wearing long, flowing fringe. That particular event was to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, so Amal appropriately showed everyone that her fashion choices are out of this world. We've always known that Amal knew her way around a special occasion outfit, but with her latest looks, she's proving that she definitely has the range.