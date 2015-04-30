If anyone can take distressed denim from off-duty to totally chic and sophisticated, it’s Amal Clooney. The human rights lawyer did just that this week, when she wore a pair of Citizens of Humanity jeans that she expertly elevated to new style heights with a few key pieces.

Clooney paired the jeans ($248; nordstrom.com), with a tan sweater that featured a gold chain link neckline—no jewelry required. Snakeskin Gucci boots, the Ballin tote named after her, and her trusty creamy off-white J Brand leather moto jacket, which she wore to dinner with husband George Clooney and Julia Roberts last week, finished the uptown-meets-downtown look. If you needed further proof that Clooney just may be the most stylish attorney in all of Manhattan, this is it.

