Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford Hung Out on the Beach During Lockdown
They wore coordinating hats, too.
While most of us have been rotating through pajamas and sweats as we spend the days ferrying ourselves between bed and couch, punctuating the rare journeys outside with some sort of face covering, Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford are living a bit of a different life.
The lawyer and her model friend were spotted on the beach on Wednesday, reportedly celebrating Amal’s husband George Clooney’s birthday at Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber’s Malibu home with friends. FRIENDS! Do you recall the concept of hanging out with friends sans screen? I, for one, do not.
Crawford and Clooney skipped masks and shoes for the occasion. The former walked along the beach in a black tank top, long beige skirt, and a summery hat, while Clooney followed suit in a brimmed hat, shades, a white tank, and a patterned yellow skirt.
We can only assume the group broke out some Casamigos tequila for the occasion (George and Rande co-founded the company in 2013).
Though California is in the process of slowly reopening, Malibu’s public beaches are still currently closed.