Amal Clooney Channels Jackie Kennedy Onassis in Business-Chic LBD

Whether attending an awards ceremony, high-profile baby shower, or just heading to work, Amal Clooney always looks polished as can be.

Image zoom Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The international human rights lawyer arrived at UN headquarters on Tuesday in a set of neutrals that looked anything but boring. With her dark locks in loose curls at her shoulders that would have even blowout queen Kate Middleton in awe, Clooney wore a form-fitting button-front LBD, which she paired with round glamorous shades, diamond studs, a black leather handbag, and pointed-toe beige pumps.

Image zoom Europa Newswire/REX/Shutterstock

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Clooney took a style cue from another fashion icon. With the tailored fit, button-front, and knee-length hem, her dress is reminiscent of the design Jackie Kennedy made her signature decades ago. In fact, this particular dress echoes a style Kennedy (then-Kennedy Onassis) wore to the 1976 funeral of her brother-in-law, Prince Stanislaus Radziwill.

Image zoom Tom Wargacki/Getty Images

No matter the influence, Clooney’s work-ready ensemble is certainly sartorial vision board-worthy.