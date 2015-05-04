Amal Clooney Channels the '70s in Two Chic Weekend Looks

It looks like Amal Clooney had one busy (and stylish!) weekend. The brunette beauty was spotted wearing two chic looks in New York City—and each of her ensembles gave us major '70s vibes.

She kicked off her Friday night with a trip to the theater alongside her parents, where the street style pro stood out in a suede Gucci trenchcoat that she wore over a dreamy Alberta Ferretti lace frock. Mrs. Clooney topped off her outfit with a bird-adorned clutch by Sarah's Bag and white heeled sandals.

For a casual Saturday night out with husband George Clooney, Amal took a different route and hit the pavement looking perfectly pulled together in pink and blue. Dressed in Stella McCartney flared jeans and a blush knit top, the lawyer completed her chic look with a chain-strap bag.

If this isn't a pair of style wins, we don't know what is.

