Amal Clooney's Leather Trench Coat Is the Chic Spring Staple We All Need 

Amal Clooney just put a major spin on a spring staple, and to the surprise of no one she looks fabulous.

The human rights lawyer and mom to eight-month-old twins Ella and Alexander stepped out in New York City on Tuesday wearing a trench coat with a twist. Instead of its usual lightweight fabric, the Alexander Wang trench coat ($3,800; nordstrom.com) that Amal wore is made of leather and features suede camel sleeves.

Pulling off a leather long leather coat isn't always easy, but this piece is especially versatile for spring and not to mention very flattering. The belted piece cinches Amal at her waist and falls into flattering folds.

She kept the rest of her look simple, letting the trench coat remain the focal point, choosing a simple black dress and coordinating nude heels. Amal finished off the look with oversize sunglasses, which she wore on her head, and an oversize handbag.

In case you need further proof at how versatile, Cardi B wore the same coat to the designer's New York Fashion Week show.

This is the second time we've seen Amal out and about lately. Over the weekend she and husband George Clooney attended the March for Our Lives protest in Washington D.C.