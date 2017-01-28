Amal Clooney Shows How to Do Airport Style Right
Even after spending many hours on a plane, Amal Clooney still manages to provide serious fashion inspiration. She and husband George touched down at LAX yesterday after a trip to Europe, and Amal brought style with her in a comfy yet cool in her airport outfit.
Last week, the couple was in Switzerland for the Women of Impact dinner, where Amal was a guest of honor. They returned stateside on Friday, and Amal kept it casually chic for the long plane ride home with an altitude-proof layered look. The human rights lawyer wore leather pants and a gray graphic sweater under her long camel-colored coat by Adam Lippes. Even Mrs. Clooney's hair was as polished as ever—she didn't even need that black floppy hat—except for sartorial purposes.
Want to steal the look? (We certainly do!) She's sporting the "Sunday" sweater from Alberta Ferretti's pre-fall 2017 limited edition capsule collection, which contains colorful sweaters for every day of the week. The fun tops are available for $495 at Alberta Ferretti boutiques, as well as at saksfifthavenue.com and fwrd.com.
If there was ever a way to weekend like a Clooney, this is it!