Even after spending many hours on a plane, Amal Clooney still manages to provide serious fashion inspiration. She and husband George touched down at LAX yesterday after a trip to Europe, and Amal brought style with her in a comfy yet cool in her airport outfit.

Last week, the couple was in Switzerland for the Women of Impact dinner, where Amal was a guest of honor. They returned stateside on Friday, and Amal kept it casually chic for the long plane ride home with an altitude-proof layered look. The human rights lawyer wore leather pants and a gray graphic sweater under her long camel-colored coat by Adam Lippes. Even Mrs. Clooney's hair was as polished as ever—she didn't even need that black floppy hat—except for sartorial purposes.