Amal Clooney Looks Like a '70s Goddess for a Visit to George Clooney's Set

Amal Clooney has never looked groovier. The 38-year-old human rights lawyer and fashion chameleon extraordinaire visited her husband George Clooney on the set of his new movie in Los Angeles Thursday looking like she had stepped directly out of a time machine—and we love it!

Mrs. Clooney traded in her signature business chic attire for a casual '70s-inspired getup for the romantic rendezvous, and by the looks of it, George was a big fan too.

Miguel Aguilar/PacificCoastNews

With the couple's adorable rescue dog, Millie, by her side, Amal proved yet again that there's nothing she can't do in a pair of floral-embroidered denim Alice + Olivia flares and a ribbed, long-sleeve yellow sweater that offered a glimpse of her toned tummy. The multihyphenate accessorized her retro look with a pair of oversize sunnies, platform wedges, and a fringed leather bag on her shoulder. Far out, indeed!

George—who looked a little more modern day in a navy polo and jeans—snuck away between scenes of Suburbicon, a dark comedy he's directing that stars Matt Damon and Julianne Moore.