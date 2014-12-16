Amal and George Clooney Step Out for a Stylish Date Night

So this is love! George Clooney may be a Hollywood superstar, but his wife Amal Clooney was just named the most fascinating person of the year by Barbara Walters—and the handsome actor fittingly took his gorgeous bride to celebrate after the news broke.

The newlyweds stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday evening for a good old-fashioned date night, hitting up a favorite sushi restaurant to share a cozy meal. For their turn on the town, Ms. Clooney looked incredible (per usual) in an embellished floral top, dark denim skinnies, and intricate metallic heels, while Mr. Clooney kept it casual in jeans, a T-shirt, and a black leather jacket. After a wow-worthy wedding and multiple stylish outings, we just can't get enough of the good-looking newlyweds!

