Alyssa Milano Calls for Wendy’s Boycott

It's safe to say that Alyssa Milano will not be eating at Wendy's anytime soon. Milano took to social media in order to speak up about a recent Wendy's boycott that's connected to the Me Too movement, and she did not mince words.

Wendy's female farmworkers are currently demanding that the restaurant chain join the Coalition of Immokalee Workers' Fair Food Program, which is an organization that helps protect workers from being sexually abused or harassed. According to fairfoodprogram.org, it "ensures humane wages and working conditions for the workers who pick fruits and vegetables on participating farms."

Other fast food chains like McDonald's and Pizza Hut are already part of it, but Wendy's is not. Female workers are now protesting while also shining a light on women who are in need during the Me Too movement. Milano addressed the situation in a Facebook post of her own.

Michael Tran

"Wendy's, this is very simple: These women are the #MeToo movement, which is a grassroots movement of women from all corners of society exposing the painfully common experience of sexual harassment, misconduct and assault. The Time's Up movement was created in part to "lift up the voices, power, and strength of women working in low-wage industries". To suggest that farmworker women—whose voices, power, and strength were on impressive display in front of the offices of Wendy's Board Chairman all last week during their Freedom Fast—are somehow unwelcome intruders in the fight for dignity and safety for women is downright absurd and unbelievably offensive," she wrote.

"And that such a statement was made by a company like Wendy's, who pulled their purchases entirely from 'the best working environment in American agriculture' and now partners with an industry with well-documented human rights abuses, including sexual violence, is even more outrageous."

"I stand with our sisters in the fields, and applaud their efforts to expand the new protections guaranteed in the Fair Food Program to the millions more women who are seeking change. And a final word of advice, Wendy's: If you really want to get on the wrong side of the Time's Up movement, keep using our name to attack and belittle farmworker women who are fighting to keep themselves and their sisters safe from rape in the fields."

For their part, Wendy's is defending their current business practices.

“This has been an ongoing campaign against Wendy’s and this group is spreading false and misleading information about the brand and our business practices in their continuing effort to extract a financial commitment from us," a Wendy’s spokesperson said to Fox News Thursday.