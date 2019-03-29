Alyssa Milano Is Threatening to Boycott the State of Georgia

One of Hollywood's most vocal activists, Alyssa Milano, is taking action over a controversial new anti-abortion law that has been proposed in Georgia.

On Thursday, Deadline published a letter Milano addressed to Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and Georgia governor Brian Kemp in which she threatened to fight filming in the state if H.B. 481, known colloquially as the "fetal heartbeat" anti-abortion bill, were to pass. The proposed legislature would make it illegal for women to seek abortion services after 6 weeks, except if the pregnancy threatens the abortion seeker’s life or in the case of rape or incest.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

To @BrianKempGA & Speaker Ralston:

Attached, is an open letter signed by 50 actors against #HB481. On behalf of the undersigned--as people often called to work in GA or those of us contractually bound to work in GA--we hope you'll reconsider signing this bill. #HBIsBadForBusiness pic.twitter.com/DsOmAWYU2x — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 28, 2019

"This dangerous and deeply-flawed bill mimics many others which have already been deemed unconstitutional,” she wrote. "This bill would remove the possibility of women receiving reproductive healthcare before most even know they are pregnant and force many women to undergo unregulated, hidden procedures at great risk to their health." The letter was signed by a slew of other actors, including Amy Schumer, Amber Tamblyn, Alec Baldwin, Debra Messing, Gabrielle Union, Christina Applegate, Ben Stiller, Sean Penn, and Colin Hanks.

RELATED: Here's Why Alyssa Milano Attended the Kavanaugh Hearing

Because filming in Georgia is more cost-effective when compared to traditional locales like Los Angeles or New York, a number of TV shows and movies have called the Peach State home — including shows like Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, and The Vampire Diaries, as well as films including Baby Driver and Guardians of the Galaxy.

According to a report by Georgia Trend, the film industry has had a $9.5 billion impact on the state's economy in 2017 alone. So yes, it's fair to assume that pulling business out of the state might feel like a gut-punch to its residents.

The House has yet to vote on the bill, though Deadline reports that Kemp is expected to sign should it pass.