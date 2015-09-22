Alyssa Milano Posts the Cutest Photo of Her Son and Daughter—and Their Chubby Cheeks

It doesn't get much cuter than this! Alyssa Milano shared a candid photo of her two children having a moment in the yard—and it's beyond adorable.

In the snap posted to her Instagram account, Milano's 4-year-old son Milo holds the chubby cheeks of his 1-year-old sister Elizabella between his hands while looking lovingly into her eyes.

Recognizing just how special the seemingly mundane moment was, the 42-year-old actress captioned the photo with, "I don't even know how to caption this."

I don't even know how to caption this. A photo posted by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on Sep 21, 2015 at 5:12pm PDT

The post comes just two weeks after Milano celebrated Elizabella's first birthday by sharing a photo of her breastfeeding her daughter when she was a newborn.

