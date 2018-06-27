"In the Last Year, I Have Not Put Myself First": Watch Aly Raisman Talk About the Price of Speaking Out

Jun 27, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

Aly Raisman skyrocketed to fame as one of the Fierce Five gold medalists that represented Team USA at the 2012 Olympics, but in the past year, the 24-year-old has also become known as a staunch advocate for justice. She was among hundreds of athletes who came forward as victims of sexual harassment and abuse at the hands of USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar—now in prison for life—and, in January, shared an empowered testimony at his court appearance.

“All these brave women have power, and we will use our voices to make sure you get what you deserve," she said at the time, and she hasn't stopped fighting. In March, she filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics for failing to pick up on Nassar’s abusive and criminal behavior. Since, she’s also become a body-positive fashion campaign star and has deftly taken down trolls on social media.

But fighting for what's right comes at a price, Raisman says. "In the last year, I have not put myself first," she says in the video at top, explaining that she wants to continue to speak out about her own abuse and listen to other women's stories but sometimes feels triggered as a result. “I’ve learned that if I can’t take care of myself then I won't have the energy to help other people,” she adds. To do so, she plans to spend this summer sun grazing at her family’s beach house in Cape Cod and meditating, a “life-changing” practice she’s recently taken on.

The stress of coping with her abuse has affected her physical performance to, Raisman says. “I’m an Olympic athlete and I used to work out six to seven hours a day, just to show you how much trauma does affect you,” she says, explaining there are days when she simply can’t put her body to work. “I’ve learned that it’s okay not to be okay.”

But the badass has kept at her current goals, explaining that while progressive moments like #MeToo have certainly shed a light on harassment, there’s more work to be done. “A lot of the survivors, we all want to be involved with USA Gymnastics, we all want to help a lot, but in order for that to happen, USA Gymnastics has to have the character to listen to us and to talk to us and to hear us out,” she says.

Watch the video above to learn what Raisman considers the best part of her life now—and what comes next. 

When I was training and competing I put 100% in every single day and it's the same with everything I'm doing now with supporting women, supporting the [UNKNOWN] movement. I think our society has come such a long way in the last few months which is great but we still have so much more to go. So there's still lot of work to do. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] More than anything, I just want the gymnastics world to be a safe place. You know there is no near USA gymnastics until they take accountability and until we really fully understand what happened [UNKNOWN] for over 20 years There are, were people that knew about it or looked the other way a lot of survivors we all wanna be involved with USA gymnastics, we all wanna help a lot but in order for that to happen USA gymnastics has to have the character to listen to us,and to talk to us and hear us out. Taking time for myself and putting myself first. I think in the last year I have not put myself first as much as I should have. I definitely feel the pressure to continue to talk about everything that's going on and all of the horrible stuff that's in the gymnastics world right now. I've learned that if I can't Take care of myself then I won't have the energy to help other people. I'm going to be spending the summer on the beach. My family has a house in Cape Cod, so I'm very excited to be there and then I'll also be meditating a lot which I just started. Recently, which has been life-changing for me. I say now I really work out for peace of mind, and just to feel good. There are some days where I just can't work out. There are some days where I'll go for a five-minute run, and I just feel like I'm gonna pass out. I'm an Olympic athlete, and I used to work out six to seven hours a day, just to show you how much trauma does affect you. And I've learned that it's okay to not be okay. It's okay to have those days where I just. Can work out. I've learned that maybe in those days, that just means I need to take a break talking about it. I would say that my mom has influenced me the most in sport and throughout my life. When I was younger, she would always tell me that people will always remember you for the kind of person you are, rather than what place you are. And when I was younger, I didn't really understands what she meant by that. You know, i though she was just telling me that to make me feel better but now I see that message and i'm so glad she taught me that now more clearly than ever. Doing the right thing, using your voice and standing up for safety is far more important than a medal. I would say the best part about this new phase in my life is that Change is coming. I think change has been needed for a long time. I think that there's an incredible amount of support, and I think it's great that more and more women are being heard and believed.

