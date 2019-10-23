Why People Are Threatening to Boycott Always Period Products

In a move to be more inclusive towards transgender and nonbinary customers, Proctor & Gamble announced this week that it would be removing the Venus symbol (associated with women and the female sex) from the Always brand's period products.

“For over 35 years Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so,” the company said in a statement. “We’re also committed to diversity and inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers.”

The move came after transgender activists and allies urged the company to redesign their packaging without the gender symbol, arguing that not all people who menstruate are women and that not all women menstruate.

Thank you for sharing your thoughts on our packaging. It's important to us to hear your opinions, and your comments are noted and appreciated. — Always (@Always) October 14, 2019

However, not everyone was happy with the step towards inclusivity. After the announcement was made, some people tweeted their discontent, saying the move was an "insult" to women and catered to "crazy liberals", with some even calling for a boycott of Always.

Another ridiculous overstep! And insult to women — teresa cooper (@kingdomthing) October 22, 2019

The company @Always is removing the symbol for female from packaging for their sanitary pads. They’re doing this because trans men were complaining about not including them. Absolutely stupid. Never give in to this delusional insanity. https://t.co/1G0JqkI4Xy — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 20, 2019

Not only "women", and "female" but now also ♀️ are dirty words. First @upfieldglobal @flora now @pguk @Always . Why are corporates so willing to alienate their core demographic at the drop of a hat because a few people tell them that recognising female biology is 'exclusionary'. pic.twitter.com/bKoiYyoS17 — Maya Forstater (@MForstater) October 17, 2019

I've been buying @Always since I started my periods, over 20 years ago.



I won't be buying them again. #boycottAlways pic.twitter.com/OOlKBa70f0 — That Big Old Moon 🌚 (@Bigoldsupermoon) October 18, 2019

Others supported the company's decision, tweeting that people who don't identify as women can also get periods — and Always is taking a step to be more sensitive to the needs and mental health of a wider range of people.

So you mean to tell me that today y’all are mad because @Always is removing a symbol for women that you *never even noticed* to honor the fact that trans men and non binary folks who’ve *always* been buying their products are in fact...buying their products?



Who hurt y’all?!? — brittany packnett cunningham (@MsPackyetti) October 23, 2019

Well done to @Always for making sure your packaging is inclusive. We've read the Daily Mail article about it and we're quite frankly worried for the women whose sense of self is so fragile that the removal of a symbol from a packet of sanitary towels makes them feel "erased". — Trans Actual (@TransActualUK) October 20, 2019

They are also not sanitary products as having a period does not make you unsanitary!

And thank you @always for doing the right thing. — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) October 22, 2019

So let me get this right: a tiny group of anti-trans lobbyists are threatening to boycott @Always because they don’t like that @ProcterGamble listened to a transgender man (who they call a ‘woman’) about something that has NO impact on them? 🙄https://t.co/I9Goxpsnt5 — Helen🧜🏻‍♀️(⧖) (@mimmymum) October 20, 2019

Off to go buy some @Always products. As not only woman get periods now and use the product. I feel safe in the knowledge it’s not just a female product now. #always — Sam Robert. (@SamHard93202079) October 20, 2019

Also, @Always hasn’t always had the venus symbol on its products - Yet amazingly it’s only now that a trans man requests @ProcterGamble remove the symbol from SOME of their products, that transphobes claim it’s “denying the existence of women” and threaten a boycott! 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/osdirpT7fI — Helen🧜🏻‍♀️(⧖) (@mimmymum) October 20, 2019

While periods are routinely discussed solely in the context of those assigned female at birth, transgender and nonbinary people can experience menstruation — an experience that can sometimes be dysphoric, thanks to the way periods are often associated with womanhood and the female sex.

"Menstruation can occur for anyone with a uterus," Jack Turban, a resident physician in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, told NBC News. "For folks using these products on a nearly monthly basis, it can be harmful and distressing to see binary/gendered images, coding, language and symbols. So, using less coded products can make a huge difference.Trans and nonbinary folks are constantly misgendered, and a gesture like this can broaden out the experiences and open up spaces for those who need the products."