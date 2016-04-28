Designer Joseph Altuzarra and MatchesFashion.com Launch 5 Ridiculously Chic Shirtdresses

Brace yourself for this little slice of fashion heaven: Joseph Altuzarra has designed five bonus shirtdresses for his pre-fall 2016 collection. Done in partnership with MatchesFashion.com arrives an exclusive five-piece capsule collection that celebrates what Altuzarra does best—his signature shirtdress that fuses timeless sophistication with modern-day appeal.

"I am thrilled to be collaborating with MatchesFashion.com on this project," Altuzarra says. "The shirtdress is one of the signature pieces for Altuzarra, and I feel like the collection epitomizes the unique marriage of functionality, seduction and ease that Altuzarra represents."

The shirtdresses riff on Altuzarra's classic silhouette with fresh patterns and materials, including striped silks, chiffon, and stretch wool. And as huge fans of the shirtdress (a forever closet staple that's as versatile as it is polished) and of Altuzarra's work (those high-slit skirts? Ugh, just too good), you can bet that we're all over this collab.

And if you're based in Dallas, you can attend and pre-order Altuzarra's pre-fall collection at a trunk show hosted by Altuzarra and Tom and Ruth Chapman, the founders of MatchesFashion.com, tomorrow, April 29. Or you can shop it online today. Or you can do both. This 360-shopping experience, coined "Digital Trunk Show," is the first of its kind for the e-retailer, and it includes a short film about Altuzarra's inspiration (below) and a live Twitter Q&A.

Take a look at the five Altuzarra shirtdresses modeled by his muses—Caroline Issa, Zadie Smith, Giorgia Tordini, Sheherazade Goldsmith, and Liz Uy—and head to matchesfashion.com to shop each piece.

