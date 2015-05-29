Sneak Peek: Watch the First 8 Minutes of Aloha Starring Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Kelsey Glein
May 29, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

The star-studded flick Aloha hits theaters today, but we've got a sneak peek of the Hawaii-set movie right here. Starring Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Rachel McAdams, John Krasinski, Bill Murray, Alec Baldwin, and Danny McBride, this rom-com will surely bring plenty of laughs.

In the clip, we're introduced to the three main characters as sparks begin to fly: Brian (Cooper), a disgraced military contractor completing a mission in Hawaii, Allison (Stone), an Air Force pilot assigned to work with him, and Tracy (McAdams) Brian's ex-lover who is now married with two children.

Watch the first eight minutes of Aloha below, and see the whole film in theaters now.

