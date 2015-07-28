AllSaints' First Major Handbag Collection Looks Just Like the Brand's Biker Jackets

AllSaints is known for bringing its cool-girl vibe to jackets, dresses, and denim—and now you can score one of the label’s just-launched handbags to complete your street-style look. The 21-year-old British brand just released its first full-scale handbag collection, offering 48 styles that range from totes and satchels to clutches and mini bags, available now at us.allsaints.com and hitting stores in September. And the line, which ranges from $148 to $428, is ushering in a new era for the label, according to Creative Director Wil Beedle. “This collection expresses a newfound sense of refinement for AllSaints,” he tells InStyle.

But even though the line is evolving, the brand’s signature styles still served as inspiration—and one piece of outerwear played a huge role in the creative process. “We took our biker jackets and translated both their attitude and their design detailing into these handbags,” Beedle says of the style shown below. “So the collection expresses confidant femininity within AllSaints’ attitudinal industrialism.”

RELATED: These 5 Miniskirt and Mini Bag Combos Are Too Adorable

Courtesy

While the bags stay true to AllSaints’ signature look, the label did switch things up a bit when it comes to the details. “We transformed these into something entirely new and unique,” says Beedle. “Minimalized zips and chains are refined and elegant, studs are leather covered, embossed logos appear in hidden or unexpected places, and the functional requirements of stitching and braiding become the heart of the design proposition.”

Courtesy

Another source of inspiration was the East London neighborhood where the brand’s creative studio is based. Called the Capital Collection, the line is grouped into four different families that reference streets in East London: The Paradise, The Fleur de Lis, The Darling, and The Club. “The neighborhood’s ever-evolving physical backdrop has seen such extraordinary change over the past decades, and it’s a constant source of inspiration,” says Beedle. “East London continues to evolve at an eye-opening pace, and it was completely natural for us to name the handbag families after the streets that are situated within the immediate radius of our studio—it was like a love letter to East London's past, present and future.”

Courtesy

And while each handbag family in the collection brings something different to the table, they each embody the brand’s signature look. “We like to think that we simply create a uniform, but without uniformity,” says Beedle. So while the Fleur de Lis Chain Shoulder Hobo (at top; $298) “can be both delicate and tough,” the Paradise North South Tote (shown below, $348) is “refined and functional.” No matter what bag you’re drawn to, the brand’s end goal is the same. “The collection is diverse enough to allow you to express a personal sense of style and attitude through your choice of handbag, and wear it in a way unique to your character and lifestyle,” says Beedle. “I love the idea of women mixing things up and appropriating a look in unexpected ways.”

Courtesy

RELATED: Why Everyone's Still Completely Obsessed with These Stuart Weitzman Sandals