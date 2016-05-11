Allison Williams Opens Up About Her Perfect Wedding on Watch What Happens Live

ICYMI, Allison Williams, better known to some as Marnie Michaels on Girls, tied to knot with longtime love Ricky Van Veen in September. Aside from giving us a glimpse at the gorgeous gown on Instagram (yes, the bride wore Oscar de la Renta), the actress has remained hush-hush about the details of her big day—until now.

Williams stopped by Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, where she finally opened up about her nuptials. As it turns out, they couple tried to keep it so secret that they even went through the trouble of setting up a decoy wedding. "Yes, we did," Williams told host Andy Cohen. "It was on a property we had already rented and we tried setting up all of our other equipment that we didn't need. It did not work because the sky is giant and planes can see a lot," she joked.

Despite the paparrazi presence, Williams admits that the wedding went off without a hitch, joking that she got all the problems out of the way during Marnie's on-screen nuptials. One aspect of her wedding that was especially perfect? Tom Hanks officiating. "He was brilliant, I remember it verbatim," she says. "It was so special. It was perfect." Check out the full interview above.