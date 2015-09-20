Allison Williams Is Married! See Her Gorgeous Custom Oscar de la Renta Gown

Congratulations to Allison Williams! The Girls star and her longtime boyfriend Ricky Van Veen tied the knot this weekend, and the wedding looked breathtaking. The new Mrs.Van Veen wore a custom Oscar de la Renta by Peter Copping gown with sheer long sleeves that she paired with a cathedral length veil. The couple said "I do" at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming, and it may have been the most star-studded event this weekend aside from the Emmys.

Williams's Girls co-stars Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke, and Zosia Mamet were in attendance, as well as Mindy Kaling, Katy Perry, John Mayer, Diane von Furstenburg, Seth Meyers, and Bruce Springsteen. People reports that actor Tom Hanks officiated the ceremony while Williams's father, newsanchor Brian Williams, walked his daughter down the aisle.

And where there are lots of celebs, there are sure to be lots of Instagrams. Guests shared plenty of pics from their weekend in Wyoming, including the bride's stunning wedding portrait that she 'grammed. Keep reading to see all the pics from the Williams-Van Veen wedding weekend:

9.19.15 Dress by @oscarprgirl Photo by @christianothstudio A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on Sep 20, 2015 at 12:05am PDT

mountain bitch A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Sep 20, 2015 at 10:45am PDT

Always trying our hardest A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Sep 20, 2015 at 11:33am PDT

A photo posted by @zosiamamet on Sep 20, 2015 at 12:02pm PDT

A pit stop at The Friendly Store outside Laramie, Wyoming, with the great Jemima Kirke. A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Sep 20, 2015 at 12:40pm PDT

