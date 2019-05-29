Allison Williams's New Movie Is Making People Feel Physically Ill

Allison Williams’s first film since Get Out, The Perfection, launched on Netflix last Friday to mixed reviews — Entertainment Weekly described it favorably as “camp catnip,” while The Playlist called it “a problematic body horror film you’ll likely want to avoid.” Honestly, you don’t have to tell me I’ll want to avoid it after using “body horror” as an adjective.

Plenty of viewers fell more in-line with the Playlist’s camp, with many posting on social media about how the film made them feel sick. Literally.

In the movie, Williams plays Charlotte, an esteemed cellist who travels to Shanghai for a competition, where she meets fellow musician Lizzie (Logan Browning). The two decide to travel together, a decision which lands them on a bus, wherein the “body horror” begins.

Image zoom Courtesy

Lizzie starts to feel sick and soon projectile vomits onto a bus window. And if projectile vomit didn’t push you past the nausea barrier, this next part probably will: the discharge in question is crawling with maggots.

RELATED: Allison Williams Says She's Constantly Told She Looks Like Kate Middleton

Image zoom Courtesy

Naturally, it escalates from there, but many tapped out at that particular scene.

the perfection on netflix is SICK... in a bad way ugh my body can’t move and i feel like puking — TALA✨ (@talaspace) May 24, 2019

The Perfection. Netflix, what’s wrong with you? Should be ashamed! Child abuse, rape, constant mutilation. Disgusting, sick film not worth anyone’s time. Nauseating ending. The true horror here is that the film was made & those actors wanted in. Difficult to watch throughout. — Lexie Carver (@Lexie_Carver) May 28, 2019

Just watched The Perfection on Netflix and felt sick pretty much the whole way through. Gory and disgusting 😂 — Linzi Saurus (@Linzi_bbz) May 26, 2019

I stared watcing The Perfection while I was eating and now I feel so sick. Worst decision ever. — Paola (@Disgraceress) May 25, 2019

Maggot vomit aside, fans encouraged viewers to make it through to the end, hinting at a worthy payoff.

i actually feel physically sick after watching the perfection, i couldnt take the bugs man, i was about to turn the movie off but im glad i didnt, the ending was good — cheap little office boy (@sendkittens) May 26, 2019

The Perfection is a sick, twisted movie. But it’s good 😭 — Alexandria (@AElizz__) May 27, 2019

OMG everyone watch The Perfection on Netflix because holy shit this movie is a roller coaster ride that threw my brain into a fucking blender and I loved it. A GREAT HORROR MOVIE WE STANNNNNNN #ThePerfection pic.twitter.com/8TnblH1VGm — ellie💍 (@marvelatbrie) May 26, 2019

Press play at your own risk.