Allison Williams's New Movie Is Making People Feel Physically Ill
Play at your own risk.
Allison Williams’s first film since Get Out, The Perfection, launched on Netflix last Friday to mixed reviews — Entertainment Weekly described it favorably as “camp catnip,” while The Playlist called it “a problematic body horror film you’ll likely want to avoid.” Honestly, you don’t have to tell me I’ll want to avoid it after using “body horror” as an adjective.
Plenty of viewers fell more in-line with the Playlist’s camp, with many posting on social media about how the film made them feel sick. Literally.
In the movie, Williams plays Charlotte, an esteemed cellist who travels to Shanghai for a competition, where she meets fellow musician Lizzie (Logan Browning). The two decide to travel together, a decision which lands them on a bus, wherein the “body horror” begins.
Lizzie starts to feel sick and soon projectile vomits onto a bus window. And if projectile vomit didn’t push you past the nausea barrier, this next part probably will: the discharge in question is crawling with maggots.
Naturally, it escalates from there, but many tapped out at that particular scene.
Maggot vomit aside, fans encouraged viewers to make it through to the end, hinting at a worthy payoff.
Press play at your own risk.