Allison Williams Shares a Stunning New Photo of Her Oscar de la Renta Wedding Dress

Meghan Overdeep
Sep 23, 2015 @ 9:30 am

It seems that newlywed Allison Williams is still basking in the glow of her wedding to longtime beau, Ricky Van Veen. And who could blame her? Their star-studded nuptials in Saratoga, Wyo., looked absolutely gorgeous.

The 27-year-old actress shared a stunning new image of her in her custom Oscar de la Renta by Peter Copping gown on Instagram, and our jaws dropped yet again. The ethereal photo captures Williams smiling sweetly while her cathedral-length veil billows in the wind above her head. The sun shining through her delicate veil creates a truly magical effect.

"One more," she captioned the snap (below). "This pretty much sums up my feelings about the whole weekend. Thank you all for the well-wishes, and thanks to everyone who made it possible."

Congratulations again to the happy couple!

