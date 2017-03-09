Allison Williams Has Unfinished Business with Her Girls Character

InStyle sat down with Girls star Allison Williams to discuss the end of HBO’s quirky gem, letting go of the character that catapulted her to stardom, and life after Marnie Michaels.

“Girls’s ending is a change that’s happening to me that I’m trying to react to,” she told us. “I’ve spent my whole life feeling like I’m working off the credit that I had from being born into such a fortunate situation,” Williams elaborated, explaining that charity work plays a large role in her post-Girls life. The actress-cum-activist spends her free time working with Horizons, RED, Keds, and the prison reform criminal justice system. “I do a lot of stuff—and a lot of it is private because I feel like I’m better off not telling people I’m creating platforms for other people to speak for themselves, because I can’t speak to anyone’s experience but my own.”

With the Girls finale just a matter of weeks away, Williams admits the reality hasn’t quite set in yet. “It doesn’t feel real yet, because we wouldn’t be shooting right now. I think right around summertime is when it’s going to hit me the most, because I’ll just be like ‘Oh, I should be at Silvercup [Studios] in Marnie’s fake apartment right now, but I’m not.'"

Williams started work on the fan-favorite cable series six years ago, when she was just 22-years-old—a project that has since come to define her career and followed her through the bulk of adulthood.

“At any other time in my adult life I’ve been able to text Lena [Dunham] and be like, ‘What’s going on in her life, what’s she going to do?’” Allison said of her Girls character. “So that’s really weird. I hope I’ll get to play her again someday, in some capacity. I want Lena [Dunham] to write a movie, so I can do that. And until then, I’ll just play other people that have nothing in common with her, because I got to play the ultimate Marnie Michaels.”

Yes, you did, Allison! BRB, crying over the imminent end of an era …