Allison Williams Launches Charitable “10 Days of Giving” Instagram Campaign—Here's How to Participate

Allison Williams’s first-ever 10 Days of Giving campaign kicked off today for Horizons National, a charitable organization close to her heart that provides a 6-week educational program for low-income kids.

Last May, The Girls star participated in the organization’s Horizons Giving Day with a simple social media experiment to raise money for the cause. She posted on Instagram that if followers donated $40 or more, she would send them a jar of her favorite candy (donated by Dylan’s Candy Bar) and a personal note. “I ordered 100 stationery cards thinking that would be efficient, and then a couple hundred people actually donated,” Williams told InStyle last week. “It became so much bigger than I thought it would. I was so excited.” By partnering with Dylan’s Candy Bar, Williams helped Horizons reach $1 million in donations in one day.

“It was just so rewarding in so many ways that when it came time to start brainstorming this year, I was like, ‘Okay, we’ve got to go bigger,'” she continued. So, Williams expanded her one-day social media campaign to 10 Days of Giving, and teamed up with brands like Jennifer Meyer, Keds, Stella & Dot, Lancer Skincare and more to take her fundraising efforts to the next level.

“Each day I’m going to post on my social media a product that has been donated to me by a company that I love and hand-selected,” she told us. “So, for example, the first day Keds donated 200 pairs of shoes, so, if people donate $50, which is less than a pair of Keds, we’ll send you a pair of Keds and you’ll get a note from me, and you’re giving to an organization that could not be greater.”

To get involved, simply go to Williams’s Instagram from today to May 12 and follow the instructions there for the amount to donate to Horizons for each product she posts. As a bonus, everyone who donates during those 10 days will be entered in a raffle to win a rose gold MacBook laptop. She will announce the winner of the MacBook on her social media (Facebook: AllisonWilliamsOfficial; SnapChat: awilly88) on May 12.

So what can you try and score today? Keds, naturally.

“I think this will be really fun,” Williams continued. “My hope is that it will become an annual thing where people anticipate that it’s coming and they’ll know I’ll do something insane and greatly efficient every year and they’ll start to keep an eye out for what that’s going to be. I’m trying to think of it as my version of 'Oprah’s Favorite Things, which is my favorite things.”