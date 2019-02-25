Allison Janney Switched Up Her Red Carpet Fashion Formula at the Oscars
Spoiler: It's totally working for her.
Allison Janney likes to shine.
Figuratively, of course, but we're mostly talking literally. If you don't believe us, just take a peek at what she wore to the 2018 SAG Awards. Maybe grab a pair of sunglasses first.
At the Oscars on Sunday evening, she did not uphold her reputation as the red carpet's brightest star, however, stepping out in a black deep v-neck Pamella Roland gown with a monochromatic sash sitting on her hips. She added a Chopard choker to tie the look together.
Janney, who took home the gilded statuette at last year's ceremony for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Tonya Harding's chainsmoking mom in I, Tonya (wearing a red, long-sleeve Reem Acra dress), will be a presenter at this year's ceremony.
Though it's only her second time at the actual show, the Hollywood veteran has attended the Vanity Fair after party a number of times through the years — yes, always in sparkles.
Here she is shining in 2012:
And way back in 2004:
Shine on, Allison.