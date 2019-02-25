Allison Janney Switched Up Her Red Carpet Fashion Formula at the Oscars

Allison Janney likes to shine.

Figuratively, of course, but we're mostly talking literally. If you don't believe us, just take a peek at what she wore to the 2018 SAG Awards. Maybe grab a pair of sunglasses first.

Image zoom Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

At the Oscars on Sunday evening, she did not uphold her reputation as the red carpet's brightest star, however, stepping out in a black deep v-neck Pamella Roland gown with a monochromatic sash sitting on her hips. She added a Chopard choker to tie the look together.

Image zoom in Pamella Roland and Chopard. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Janney, who took home the gilded statuette at last year's ceremony for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Tonya Harding's chainsmoking mom in I, Tonya (wearing a red, long-sleeve Reem Acra dress), will be a presenter at this year's ceremony.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Though it's only her second time at the actual show, the Hollywood veteran has attended the Vanity Fair after party a number of times through the years — yes, always in sparkles.

Here she is shining in 2012:

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

And way back in 2004:

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Shine on, Allison.