Why Allison Janney Was Barefoot When She Met Kate Middleton

Unfortunately, being a BAFTA-winning movie star doesn't make you immune to the occasional embarrassing moment. Allison Janney is living proof. The I, Tonya actress took home the BAFTA trophy for Best Supporting Actress in London over the weekend, but it didn't make running into royalty any easier.

Janney visited the Late Late Show on Wednesday to tell the tale of a fashion faux pas she endured while meeting none other than Kate Middleton and Prince William, after she accepted her award.

"I did meet Kate and William and she was in her heels and pregnant, so I felt like a bit of a wimp that I was there in my bare feet," she said. "She was in full-on heels and she was my height when I was in my bare feet. It was kind of extraordinary that she was that tall."

Bare feet aside, the ensuing conversation added to the uncomfortable situation.

"I just told her that I was in bare feet and I felt—I told her she should take her shoes off 'cause she's pregnant. It was an awkward moment," Janney admitted. "As I did, I called her 'honey' and that might not have been royal etiquette."

Thankfully for Janney, Middleton was pretty understanding.

"She was lovely," Janney said. "They loved I, Tonya and it was a pretty cool thing to meet them."

Both Janney and Middleton have been very busy lately, but not for the same reason. While Janney has been on the award show circuit for I, Tonya, Middleton has been ramping up her public appearances ahead of the birth of her third child.

It seemed it was only a matter of time before they ran into each other, awkwardness and all.