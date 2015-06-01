 Allison Janney Explains Why She Kissed James Corden at the 2015 Critics' Choice Awards

Allison Janney proved she truly deserves the award for best supporting actress in a comedy last night at the 2015 Critics’ Choice TV Awards in Beverly Hills.

RELATED: Watch Justin Beiber and James Corden Sing Carpool Karaoke

After The Late Late Show host James Corden gave her an endearing introduction, the Mom star rushed on stage and, without hesitation, tightly locked lips with the fellow comedian. “I acted on impulse with the kiss. And also what he said was so lovely, and I’m a huge fan of James Corden,” Janney told InStyle. “I hope his wife isn’t threatened by me at all, because I mean no harm and I am no threat to their marriage, because he is a lovely man.”

And though the actress may have nothing but respect for Corden and his family, she undoubtedly enjoyed the moment. "What I really wanted to do was just kiss him for inappropriately too long, take the award and walk offstage. I could not love that man more. He truly is one of my favorite people on the planet." We think she also deserves the prize for boldest move of the night.

PHOTOS: All the Best Looks From the 2015 Critics' Choice TV Awards