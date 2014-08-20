All You Need to Know About This Year’s MTV VMA Video of the Year Nominee Sia

Australian singer Sia is nominated for her very first MTV Video Music Award at this Sunday's award ceremony.

While this is a first for the artist, who is formerly known as Sia Furler, she has been a huge part of the music scene for years. The talented singer and songwriter has collaborated with the likes of Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, and more. Her most recently recognized accomplishments consist of co-writing David Guetta's hit song "Titanium" and contributing to 2013's The Great Gatsby soundtrack.

But it's Chandelier, a song from her 1000 Forms of Fear album, that really brought Sia into the spotlight—even though she prefers to stay under the radar. As a matter of fact, Sia doesn't even make an appearance in the "Chandelier" music video.

It's 11-year-old Maddie Zeigler (below), who first showcased her talent on Lifetime's Dance Moms, that captured us with every move of her eerie-cool performance. Even when the duo hit The Ellen DeGeneres Show set back in May, Sia sang the lyrics with her back to the audience and allowed Ziegler to take center stage, recreating the action-packed choreography.

Sia chandeliar video/Youtube

We can't wait to see Sia (and hopefully Maddie Zeigler!) at the VMAs this Sunday. For now, check out the video below.

