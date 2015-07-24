An All-Transgender Model Agency Is Taking on L.A.

The world's first agency to represent transgender models, Apple Model Management, started out in Thailand, but now they're opening an outpost in Los Angeles. [Advocate]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break.

1. Taking it easy this summer? Once you see Selena Gomez's new Adidas collection you'll be motivated to work out. [MTV News]

2. Although Jon Stewart's tenure on The Daily Show is coming to an end, fans can participate in his eBay auction for a chance to score one of his Armani suits worn on the show. [Complex]

3. It's official: The record-breaking movie Jurassic World will get a sequel in 2018. [Fortune]

4. Mr. Holmes actor Sir Ian McKellen show you how to whip up the best scrambled eggs ever. [Entertainment Weekly]

5. Former Disney star Ashley Tisdale is the latest celebrity to launch a fashion blog. [The Hollywood Reporter]