All the Times Lupita Nyong'o Has Perfected the Twirl

No one twirls quite like Lupita Nyong'o. After kicking off the 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival in a whirl of jade green pleats, courtesy of a one-of-a-kind embroidered Gucci gown, fashion's favorite darling took a break from red carpet preening—but not from her trademark twirling.

Living it up in Cannes, Nyong'o clocked in some sightseeing and enjoyed the view from Eden Roc in a pretty white Oscar de la Renta number that lent itself perfectly to a series of carefree spins.

Pacific Coast News

She swiveled once with the sea as her backdrop and again down a winding staircase, which she captured in a slo-mo Instagram video that she captioned "Never to [sic] late to twirl. #girlsthattwirl #windingstaircaseinspiration #skirts #whenincannesyoucan #cannes2015."

Never to late to twirl. #girlsthattwirl #windingstaircaseinspiration #skirts #whenincannesyoucan #cannes2015 TGIF A video posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on May 14, 2015 at 9:51pm PDT

Her twirling dates back to the red carpet at the 2014 Oscars, in which Nyong'o had a real-life Cinderella moment as she pirouetted in a pale blue Prada creation. Since then, she's done her signature swivel several times over—and we chronicled every single turn in our gallery, ahead. You twirl, girl!

