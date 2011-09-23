It's a sad day for daytime TV. After 40 years on ABC, All My Children’s final episode airs today at 1 p.m. That means we have to say goodbye to one of our favorite soap characters of all time, Erica Kane, played by Susan Lucci, who originated the role in 1970. Lucci made Emmy history in 1999 when she finally won her first award after 19 nominations. Take a look at her most memorable looks in the gallery.

