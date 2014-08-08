An All-Female Ghostbusters Is in the Works! Who Ya Gonna Call for Your Reboot Dream Team?

Get excited, children of the ’80s. According to Variety, Bridesmaids director Paul Feig is in talks with Sony to remake the original Ghostbusters movie, but with a twist: This time around, it's going to be an all-female cast taking on the comedic franchise! We seriously cannot wait to see who's called on this new mission to hunt down the paranormal and ain't afraid of no ghosts. (We apologize for getting the theme song stuck in your head all day.) And with the iconic film celebrating its 30th anniversary this month, we say it's perfect timing to re-watch the 1984 classic and select our top picks for the reboot. Who do you want to see starring in what's sure to be a hilarious remake? Let us know by voting in the polls below!

Brian To/WENN.com

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Richard Bord/WireImage

Collet Guillaume/SIPA

John Shearer/Invision/AP