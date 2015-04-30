Brace Yourselves: Is J.Lo Bringing Back the Scrunchie? 

Jennifer Lopez sizzled on last night's American Idol in a printed crop top and matching pants by Emanuel Ungaro, paired with simple black pumps from Jimmy Choo. But what we really can't stop talking about is her hair. The star sported a high pony with a scrunchie (yes, you read correctly—the '80s hair accessory that keeps Carrie Bradshaw up at night) on the show, proving that she can indeed make anything look good.

We can't help but think it may just be our new favorite style for the upcoming warmer weather.

"I blow dried her hair then curled her hair with a triple barrel hair iron," Lorenzo Martin tells InStyle exclusively of Lopez's look. "Then I applied texture spray and finished with L'Oreal Elnett. Finally I gathered all of her hair in a ponytail on top of her head to make it a little messy. We are bringing the scrunchie back!"

