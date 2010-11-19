All the Best Black Friday 2010 Deals!

Sure, we're all looking forward to turkey and time off, but let's be real: November 26th—the day after Thanksgiving—is the real highlight of the upcoming holiday! Especially this year, since Black Friday is back and overflowing with amazing online and in-store deals. Read below to find out about the best discounts and promotions at 3.1 Phillip Lim, H&M, Topshop, French Connection, and more!

ONLINE:

Urban Decay: Best-selling eye shadows, colored mascaras and glosses for just $6; nail polish sets and shadow palettes are $12.

French Connection: Up to 40% off fall styles and free shipping on orders over $125. Free shipping code: BFFCFS.

Yoox.com: Up to 30% off and free shipping.

Endless.com: 30% off full-price slippers, boots, athletic shoes and accessories.

Reiss: On November 26th, log-on Reiss's website or Facebook page for a chance to win a $250 gift card. One gift card will be given away each hour between 9AM and 5PM.

SwayandCake.com: 30% off entire purchase including mark downs.

LaLicious.com: 30% off all merchandise online including body scrubs, soaps and body butters.

RedEnvelope.com: Up to 60% off merchandise.

AmritaSingh.com: 50% off all orders. Use coupon code: Black10. Free shipping on orders of $100 or more and a free necklace if you spend more than $100, after the 50% off discount.

LovelySkin.com: 25% off all merchandise and receive a special gift of Obagi Medical Products ELASTIderm Eye product with any purchase over $200.

J.Crew.com: 25% off orders over $150. Use code TURKEY.

ToryBurch.com: Free shipping on orders over $200, 30% off ones over $300, and free tote with purchase of $150 or more, as supplies last. Code for the 30% off $300: GETGIFTS.

LauraGeller.com: Receive a kit of makeup must-haves including Blush-N-Brighten, Baked Eyeshadow Duo in Fresco Nude/Baroque, and Kabuki Brush with any $75 purchase ($98 value).

IN STORES:

H&M: Some merch will be marked all the way down to $5, and 100 items reduced by 30-70% across the store.

Topshop: The NYC store opens at 8AM! Enjoy a traditional British breakfast inside including warm porridge and savory bacon butties. The first 450 customers to spend $100 or more get a free Topshop headband! Dresses, jeans, pants and shoes will be 20% off too.

Cole Haan: 20% off your entire purchase.

3.1 Phillip Lim: Women’s and men’s clothing and accessories are 40 percent off.

French Connection: 30% off already marked down merchandise and 20% off select additional styles until 12PM.

Planet Blue: 10% off all merchandise; sale merchandise will be dropped to 75% off.

Club Monaco: Two locations in NYC (Soho and 21st St.) will have cashmere pieces for just $99.

Kate Spade: Score complimentary hot chocolate when you browse at the new pop-up shop in Bryant Park, NYC.

ONLINE & IN STORES:

Juicy Couture: 30% off select velour tracksuits and handbags. Get a free reversible tote after spending $175.