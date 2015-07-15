Alison Brie's Dream Lip Sync Battle Teammate? Anna Kendrick

Alison Brie may have successfully defeated Will Arnett on Lip Sync Battle with her sexy “Bang Bang” performance last week, but the star is already plotting her next victory. So who would she love to return to compete against? “I’m going to reverse answer your question, which is to say I’m terrified to battle Anna Kendrick, because she’s so good. I kind of feel like we would be good as a team to duel-battle someone else,” she told InStyle last night in Beverly Hills while celebrating Bastille Day. “Anna Kendrick and I would rock out to … some Kid 'n Play … we could do it!”

For those who couldn’t make it to Paris to ring in Bastille Day, Brie, along with other stars and beauty industry notables, headed to the Streicher sisters’s (Jenn, Kristie, and Ashley, below, with Louise Roe) chic Beverly Hills boutique, Striike, for the Caudalie event in celebration of Bastille Day and the launch of The French Beauty Solution by Mathilde Thomas (the French beauty company’s founder). The Community actress arrived in head to toe Alice and Olivia with a Tory Burch purse on her arm she called her “new obsession.” She added, “Bastille Day is as good a day as any to celebrate,” which was one of the reasons she wore her red crop top, tan skirt, and matching heels—she had been dying to find the right occasion for it for a month.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Meanwhile Louise Roe, who arrived in a multicolored Manning Cartell dress and strappy black Altuzarra heels, said she would use “any excuse” to celebrate with the “inspiring and talented” Streicher sisters.

Inside of the French-themed fete, partygoers were treated to a custom Caudalie beauty scrub bar where they whipped up scrubs with honey, brown sugar, and grape seeds as the base, mixing it up with rosemary, lemon, geranium, and other extracts to make it their own. After creating their fragrant concoctions, guests decked out in Parisian-inspired fashions posed for quick snaps at a photo booth. As for the grub, attendees noshed on a table full of charcuterie, French bread, and pickled veggies while those with a sweet tooth nibbled on pink, cream, and blue macaroons and pastries topped with raspberries, white frosting, and French flags.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

While Minka Kelly kept a low profile at a table with friends, Ballers actress (and lover of all things France) Arielle Kebbel (above) raved about Caudalie, which she said she’s used for years. Chances are she was thrilled by the gift bag guests took home, which included a copy of Thomas’s book, tinted moisturizers, complexion correcting serums, and beauty elixirs.

