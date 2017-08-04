Alison Brie Looks Like a Parisian Pixie in Her First Driver's License Photo

Alison Brie, actress and belle of the DMV, just showed off very first driver's license. For a throwback post on Instagram, the GLOW star dusted off the old picture and gave her fans a peek at the past.

Brie smiled oh-so sweetly for the photo, which was taken on her sixteenth birthday. In the snap, the actress has the same cornflower-blue eyes that won over Pete Campbell on Mad Men, and brows that were plucked into '90s-style submission. But her hair—that cut!—has a totally timeless, gamine appeal.

Brie channels Audrey Hepburn or the impish (and fictional!) Amélie Poulain in this shot, and we're in love. Can't you just see her wandering a French flower market with accordion music trilling in the background?

First driver's license photo. 16th birthday. #tbt A post shared by Alison Brie (@officialalibrie) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

These days, the 34-year-old wears her hair in an easy, layered lob with side-swept bangs. And honestly, 2017's hottest style looks adorable on her, too. (Even if she claims, in the caption below, to be suffering from "too long of bangs.")

About last night... Casual outfit ✔️ Too long of bangs ✔️ Undeniable stair presence ✔️ A post shared by Alison Brie (@officialalibrie) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Seriously, can this babe take a bad photo? That was rhetorical. The answer is no. Not even with teased and feathered tresses and a sparkly blue lip.