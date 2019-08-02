Alison Brie Just Changed Her Hair Color for the Third Time This Summer

Alison Brie is on a roll this summer.

Just a little over a month after going from blonde back to her brunette roots, the Glow actress dyed her hair again, this time opting for a redder shade. On Thursday, she shared a photo to Instagram of the new change with some added soft waves from hairstylist Clariss Anya Rubenstein, writing, "This bronzed, bow-tied baby will be on @jimmykimmellive tonight!!"

Last month, Brie went back to her natural brunette hair color, after shocking us all by going blonde back in April. The short-lived lighter shade, however, was for a movie role for the upcoming horror film The Rental, her husband Dave Franco's directorial debut. "When your husband asks you to 'go blonde' for a role ... you say yes," she wrote in her Instagram caption showing off the change.

Honestly, is there any hair color she can't pull off?