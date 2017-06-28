Alison Brie Was a Nudist and Wore Thongs Under See-Through Dresses in College

Alison Brie is very comfortable in her own skin. In fact, she's so comfortable that before she became an actress, she was a straight up nudist.

In an interview with Playboy, Brie opened up about her days as a clothing-free college student, and she held nothing back.

"Cal Arts was sort of clothing optional. I don’t know what it’s like now; even in the four years I was there, they had started to crack down. My freshman year, the Erotic Ball was still happening. Everybody was in different states of undress. There were tents with TVs playing pornography. And I seem to remember a live sex performance," she said.

"Mostly it was a lot of lingerie and body paint. I wore this Victoria’s Secret thing with a little black thong under a black lace long-sleeved minidress. It was see-through lace—you could see the panties—but also long-sleeved because, you know, I’m very demure."

VIDEO: GLOW Tells a Warm, Compelling Story in The World of 80's Women's Wrestling

While Brie admitted that she's passed on a lot of acting projects that require nudity, when she read the script for her new show GLOW, she knew she had to sign on.

"Nudity is a part of the show, and I had no hesitation. I love the character. I understood why they wanted it. Getting naked on camera is like ripping off a Band-Aid. The hardest part is the transition from being in your robe to being naked on set," she said. "Once I was naked, it kind of reminded me of my nudist days from college and that feeling of, Oh yeah, I love my body and this is fun and silly and it’s fine."

RELATED: Alison Brie and Dave Franco Are Officially Married

We are all for body confidence; you go, Alison!