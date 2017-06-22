Newlyweds Alison Brie and Dave Franco Looked All Loved Up at GLOW Premiere

Alison Brie got her GLOW on this past Wednesday at the Los Angeles premiere of her highly anticipated Netflix series.

The Community alum stole the show in a silky backless slip Jason Wu, a daring slit running up her right thigh. Brie accessorized with a pair of sky-high peep toe Louboutin pumps ($945; neimanmarcus.com), wearing her tousled bob loose, the casual air of which was complemented by a glam orange-red lip and spidery lashes.

Hello @officialalibrie in custom #jasonwu @glownetflix 🔥 A post shared by Jason Wu (@jasonwu) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

Of course, it didn’t hurt that Brie had her dapper husband, Dave Franco, on her arm—charming as ever in a tweed suit and black tee.

The newlyweds, whose marriage was confirmed in mid-March, appeared overjoyed to be celebrating Brie’s career-making move—Franco couldn’t resist wrapping his arm around his radiant wife.

Although notoriously private, Brie and Franco’s mutual affection seems more abundant than ever. Congrats to the beautiful couple—your happiness is contagious!

RELATED: Glow Trailer: Alison Brie Is the ’80s Wrestling Goddess You Didn’t Know You Needed

GLOW premieres on Netflix June 23.