Alison Brie and Dave Franco Are Engaged! See Her Gorgeous Ring

Alison Brie and Dave Franco are engaged! The Mad Men actress's rep confirmed the happy news to E! Online. Dave, who is the younger brother of actor James Franco, and Brie have reportedly been dating since 2012.

At the Monday night premiere of her new film Sleeping with Other People, Brie, 32, showed off a stunning piece of jewelry on her left ring finger (below). In the upcoming film, comes out nationwide Sept. 11, the actress portrays a woman named Lainey who struggles with monogamy.

While wedding plans will likely have an impact on the couple's busy schedules, they don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon: They each have four films in the works through 2016. Among them are Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, the sequel to Neighbors, for Dave, 30, and How to Be Single​ for Brie. Congrats to the happy couple!

