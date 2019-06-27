Alison Brie Doesn’t Have Blonde Hair Anymore

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty Images

In today's episode of dramatic celebrity hair changes: Alison Brie is no longer a blonde.

After spending just a few months with light hair, the actress has gone back to her brunette roots. Brie shared her big hair makeover on Instagram, which includes a new deep bronde hair color, trimmed ends, and fresh blunt bangs. "And just like that...baby was brunette again," she captioned the post.

The actress surprised fans went she went blonde in April. While her light hair caught everyone off guard, the switch up was for a role in husband Dave Franco's directorial debut film The Rental. She captioned the Instagram reveal of her blonde hair with, "When your husband asks you to 'go blonde' for a role... you say yes."

Either filming has wrapped, or Brie has figured out what every brunette knows: Blondes aren't the only ones that have fun. Whatever made her decide to go back to brunette, this warm, sun-kissed brown shade is a great color for the summer.